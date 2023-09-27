Joyce Evelyn Williams

Joyce Evelyn Williams, born on September 23, 1946, to Minnie Lee and O’Neal Williams Sr. in Greenville, Texas, was the second youngest of seven children.

On September 1, 2023, she peacefully passed away, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of all who knew her.

Joyce was a beloved wife, mother, aunt, and a pillar of her community. Joyce moved to Dallas, Texas at a young age, where she attended Dallas ISD schools: Phyllis Wheatley School, Colonial Elementary and in 1965, graduated from James Madison High School. She went on to study Business Administration at Prairie View A&M University.

Joyce met Carl Williams during her junior year in high school, and in 1967, they became husband and wife. Joyce and Carl Williams celebrated 55 years of marriage and were blessed with three children: Sonya, Ronald, and Adrian.

Joyce is preceded in death by her parents, Minnie Lee and O’Neal Sr., her husband, Carl Leon, as well as her siblings Louise, Kathlean, Lottie, Dorothy Joe, O’Neal Jr., and Roy Henry.

She accepted Christ at a very young age and was a devoted member of Golden Gate Missionary Baptist Church in Dallas.

Later, she joined Community Missionary Baptist Church in DeSoto alongside her husband, Carl, and reunited with Golden Gate Missionary Baptist Church in 2022.

Joyce approached life with boundless kindness, compassion, class, and an unwavering faith. Her love for family inspired all who had the privilege of knowing her. She found joy in serving her community and treasured moments with her beloved family and closest friends.

Joyce is survived by her loving children: Sonya, Ronald O’Neal (Veronica), and Adrian Leon (Kissie). Her cherished grandchildren, Ruedi, Rian, Amalia, Evelyn Rae, and Leonna, will continue to carry forward her wisdom, love, and values. Joyce also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends who were touched by her warmth and grace.

A visitation hour for Joyce will be held Thursday, September 14, 2023 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Laurel Land Funeral Home, 6300 South R.L. Thornton Freeway, Dallas, TX 75232.

A homegoing celebratory service will occur Friday, September 15, 2023 from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM at Golden Gate Missionary Baptist Church, 1101 Reverend CBT Smith Street, Dallas, TX 75203.

A committal service will occur Friday, September 15, 2023 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Laurel Land Memorial Park, 6300 South R.L. Thornton Freeway, Dallas, TX 75232.