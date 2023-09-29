Connect with us

Black Business: FAVR

By Rotimi

FAVR

FAVR is a skincare brand founded by actor and singer, Rotimi. The brand is known for its use of Dead Sea minerals and other natural ingredients. Specially Made for Darker Skin Tones. As a black man, Rotimi noticed the lack of beauty products created for darker skin tones. That inspired him to create a brand that provides high-quality skincare products designed specifically for those who want to feel comfortable in their own skin. Treat your melanated skin to FAVR visit the website to shop and take the skin quiz.

https://favrskin.com/ email: help@cre8orglobal.com

