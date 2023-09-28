Navigating the Roadblocks: Your Guide to Cancer Clinical Trials

By Jason Henderson

Clinical trials play a pivotal role in advancing cancer research and improving treatment options for individuals battling this formidable disease. They provide a pathway to access cutting-edge therapies and contribute to the collective knowledge that informs future cancer treatments. However, despite the potential benefits, cancer clinical trials often face barriers to participation. In this article, we’ll explore the seven most common obstacles to joining these trials and offer strategies to overcome them.

1. Lack of Awareness

Barrier: As a cancer patient, you and your families may be unaware of available clinical trials and the potential benefits they offer.

Solution: You should actively seek information from your healthcare providers, cancer centers, and reputable online resources. Additionally, advocacy organizations and support groups can be valuable sources of information and support.

You may also find clinical trial databases and matching services helpful. These databases are designed with skilled navigators to help you match your medical profiles with trial-eligibility criteria.

The following sites may help you narrow down your search and/or find a suitable trial:

Government-Sponsored Trial Finders

clinicaltrials.gov (U.S. National Library of Medicine)

trials.cancer.gov (Limited to National Cancer Institute–supported research and sites)

Third-Party Trial Finders

Disease-Specific Trial Finders

2. Eligibility Criteria

Barrier: Strict eligibility criteria can exclude some individuals from participating in clinical trials.

Solution: It’s essential to discuss eligibility criteria with your healthcare team. Some trials may have less stringent criteria, and new trials with different inclusion criteria are continually being developed. Don’t hesitate to explore various trials to find one that matches your situation.

3. Fear of Placebo

Barrier: Some participants worry about receiving a placebo instead of active treatment in randomized clinical trials.

Solution: Clinical trials involving placebos are essential for advancing cancer research, but they’re not the only option. You can explore

trials that offer investigational treatments alongside standard care, eliminating the placebo concern.

4. Travel and Logistics

Barrier: Clinical trials may require travel to specialized cancer centers, which can be challenging if you live far from these facilities.

Solution: Look for trials at local or regional centers to reduce travel-related stress. Additionally, consider patient support services that may help with transportation and lodging expenses.

5. Concerns About Side Effects

Barrier: Participants may fear severe side effects from experimental treatments.

Solution: Clinical trials are closely monitored, and potential side effects are discussed before enrollment. Have open and honest conversations with your healthcare team to understand the risks and benefits of the trial. Remember that you can withdraw from a trial at any time.

6. Limited Access for Underserved Populations

Barrier: Socioeconomic and racial disparities in clinical trial participation persist, limiting the diversity of trial participants.

Solution: Healthcare providers, researchers, and policymakers are working to address this issue. You can advocate for equal access to trials and consider participating in trials themselves to help diversify participant pools.

7. Misconceptions

Barrier: Myths and misconceptions about clinical trials can deter you from joining a trial.

Solution: Seek information from reputable sources, ask questions, and consult with your healthcare team to dispel any misconceptions. Being well-informed can help you make an educated decision about participating in a trial.

Clinical trials are a crucial part of the fight against cancer, offering hope for improved treatments and outcomes. Overcoming the common barriers to participation requires proactive communication with healthcare providers, support from advocacy organizations, and a commitment to being well-informed.

By addressing these challenges head-on, you can contribute to the advancement of medical science while potentially benefiting from innovative treatments that may not be available through standard care. Don’t let these barriers prevent you from exploring the possibility of participating in a clinical trial that could change your life and contribute to the fight against cancer.