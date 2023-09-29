Superb Woman: Connie Hunter Wilson

Connie Hunter Wilson

Connie Hunter Wilson is a Dallas native and attended W.T. White High School before studying at Howard University and graduating from SMU. A member of Jack and Jill of America and Junior League of Dallas, Connie is also a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. Spiritually grounded, she’s fun-loving, creative, smart and a proud mom who cherishes her family. Want an exquisite event planned where everyone feels special and there’s not an incomplete detail, you need Connie! People absolutely love this talented ball of energy with her vibrant smile and adorable spirit. She’s a joy to have around and she’s like sunshine on a cloudy day!