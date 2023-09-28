The Ethics of Inclusion Kevin Merida, The Los Angeles Times

Tuesday, October 3, 2023, 7 p.m. | O’Donnell Hall

Kevin Merida

On October 3, a cocktail reception at 6 p.m. to honor Kevin Merida, this year’s guest speaker for the Rosine Smith Sammons Lecture in Media Ethics. A conversation with the accomplished journalist, media executive, best-selling author, and former reporter and writer at the Dallas Morning News will follow and begin at 7 p.m.

Kevin Merida is the executive editor of The Los Angeles Times, the largest newsgathering organization in the West, overseeing the newsroom as well as Times Community News and Los Angeles Times en Español. Previously, Merida was a senior vice president at ESPN and editor of The Undefeated, a multimedia platform that explores the intersections of race, sports and culture.

Before ESPN, Merida spent 22 years at The Washington Post as a congressional correspondent, political reporter, and feature writer, and from 1983 to 1993, Merida worked at the Dallas Morning News as a special projects reporter, national correspondent and White House correspondent covering the George H.W. Bush presidency. Merida is co-author of Supreme Discomfort : The Divided Soul of Clarence Thomas and the bestselling Obama: The Historic Campaign in Photographs. He serves on the Pulitzer Prize Board, Boston University’s Board of Trustees, and the boards of the Kaiser Family

Foundation and Maynard Institute for Journalism Education.

ADVERTISEMENT