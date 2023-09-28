CLASSIC TIME!

Big Tex greets PVAMU’s Athletic Director Anton Goff, Coach Bubba McDowell and Grambling’s Coach Hue Jackson and Athletic Director Dr. Trayveon Scott at State Fair Classic Press Conference Monday, September 25, 2023.

The beautiful trophy that has traveled south from Dallas to the Prairie View A&M University campus for the past five years needs to head East, according to fans of Grambling State University as they prepare for the annual State Fair Classic this weekend.

This Classic, one of the largest HBCU contests in the country, kicks off the Texas State Fair, Saturday, at the Cotton Bowl and with a new kick off time of 6p.m., and with performances from CeeLo Green and Chrisette Michelle; record attendance expected.