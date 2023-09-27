Alabama State football player suspended for striking security guard

BY CHRIS STEVENS

Alabama State not only lost a SWAC East game to Florida A&M Saturday night at Bragg Memorial Stadium, but one player in particular lost his cool.

After video surfaced of a Hornets football player striking a stadium security guard on X early Sunday morning, ASU issued a statement that Jacob Freeman was suspended indefinitely.

Video footage shows Freeman yelling at Florida A&M fans as the security guard attempts to intervene. Freeman then strikes the guard in the face with his right hand.

i hope yall bus break down on the darkest part of I-10.. man was tryna do his job and you throwing a tantrum at your big age 😂 pic.twitter.com/teysLep1bx ADVERTISEMENT — stunna ✨ (@takeyviaa) September 24, 2023

“We are aware of the incident that occurred last night,” Alabama State athletic director Jason Cable said in the statement. “We do not condone the actions of the student-athlete, nor are the actions representative of the expectations set forth by the athletic department and our university.”