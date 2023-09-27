Roy Lee Jefferson (OCTOBER 6, 1960 –SEPTEMBER 1, 2023)

Roy Lee Jefferson

Roy was born October 6, 1960 in Midland, TX, to Herman and Rosie Jefferson. He was raised by his uncle and aunt Billy and Mary Jefferson.

Roy accepted Christ in his life at an early age and was baptized under the Pastorage of Mr.(insert first name) Knapp at Mount Rose Baptist Church in Midland, TX.

Roy attended Midland High School where he was a member of the basketball team and graduated with the class of 1979. Upon graduating high school he attended Texas State Technical College in Waco, TX.

In 1980, he met his soul mate, best friend and faithful companion, Pamela Webster. They were married on December 5, 1981. To this union they were blessed with three beautiful children Jamal, Kiffany and Joia. In addition, they raised Tanisha Webster (niece) as one their own. They relocated to Dallas TX in 1985 where he was employed by Reynolds Electrical Company. While employed Roy & Pam had a vision to open their own businesses and without hesitation they started working towards their dream. He later became an entrepreneur and founded RJ & PJ Enterprises. Throughout his years as a business owner, Roy had a tremendous impact on many lives. He mentored and provided employment opportunities throughout the community.

Roy was well known in the community as a father, mentor, leader and basketball coach in which he touched several lives. His character

exemplified the principles of an excellent role model. He was a father figure who helped raise children throughout the community.

Roy introduced his children to the Lord at an early age and taught them life principles. He taught his children to be God fearing and the importance of knowing the Lord. Roy was a devoted father and husband he spent his spare time weightlifting, attending his children’s sporting activities and academic events He was the true definition of a perfect father. He instilled moral values such as respect, gratitude, kindness and loyalty. Roy made sure his children understood the importance of family. He created a close bond that can never be broken.

Roy loved his wife dearly and they shared memories of traveling, dining, and participating in activities with friends and family. Roy was a hard worker and provided for his wife and children. He was dedicated to his wife and ensured that he kept a smile on her face. Roy and Pam shared 42 loving years of memorable everlasting moments. Roy wore many hats, and his loving memories will be cherished forever. Roy is preceeded in death by his parents: Herman and Rosie Jefferson, Aunt and Uncle: Billy and Mary Jefferson, Great grandparents : Bennie Special cousin : Sharon Jefferson and mother-in-law Marie Webster.

Roy is survived by his loving wife Pamela Jefferson children Jamal , Kiffany , Joia Jefferson and niece Tanisha Goodley. Sister; Rosie Jefferson Shelton, special sister Lynell Pearl, brothers :Herman Jefferson(Jewel), Johnny Jefferson, Lee Jefferson, special cousin: Billy Jefferson Jr (Dawn)

Aunt & Uncle: Willie Mae Jackson & David Harris Special cousin : Edwin Jackson & Willie Cook Jr.

Special sister : Lynell Pearl He also leaves to mourn a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and Creative Kids Learning Center’s children who will be impacted by his loss.