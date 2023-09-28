Black Business: OUI The People

Oui The People is a beauty brand that was founded in 2016 by Karen Young. The brand is known for its vegan, cruelty-free, and non-toxic products. Oui The People’s products are designed to be effective, yet gentle on the skin. OUI celebrates your softness and your strength and champions your journey to doing whatever makes you feel good. Take the body quiz on the website and find your product. Sign up for the letter and shop online. Follow them on all social media platforms @ouithepeople FB/IG/TIKTOK/Pinterest and Youtube.
