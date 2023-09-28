Superb Woman: Gwen Massey

Gwen Massey

Gwen Massey, a graduate of Emmett Scott High School. Gwen is from Tyler, TX and she studied at Tyler Junior College and the University of Texas at Tyler. The owner at Senior Care Finder, Gwen is committed to providing assistance to elders and their families who are looking for solutions to the challenges of caregiving. Gwen cares and her compassionate nature is comforting and exudes confidence and competence. A highly requested speaker on alternative living arrangements, Gwen made a difference in the lives of so many. Many are in need of alternative living arrangements, and Gwen can help at Senior Care Finder at 214-546-1935.