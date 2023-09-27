Superb Woman: Eula Vaughan

Eula Vaughan

Eula Vaughan is a realtor at Townview Realtor, Inc. She’s a member of Dallas Association of REALTISTS® and Women’s Council of DAREB. Hailing from Savannah, GA., she attended Sol C Johnson High School and then studied business administration and management at Troy State University. Spiritually grounded and community oriented, Eula is a jewel. People absolutely love Eula. A testament to her kind, generous and loving spirit has to be the long relationships she has that have withstood the test of time.