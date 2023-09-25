Mr. Paul Sneed (APRIL 19, 1937 –SEPTEMBER 5, 2023)

Mr. Paul Sneed

Paul Sneed, age 86, of Dallas, Texas passed away on Tuesday, September 5, 2023. He was born on April 19, 1937, in Dubberly, Louisiana to Willie Sneed Sr. and Julie Ary Sneed.

He was one of 12 children born into this beautiful family. Each sibling grew up helping their parents and each other on their farm. The tenacity and hard work ethic his parents instilled in him enabled Paul to take on a life God designed just for him once he left his family home.

Paul soon found employment with Braniff Airlines and Marriott Hotels where he worked and retired after 40 years. It was during this time that he met the love of his life Della McMullen. From this union, 3 children were born. Paul and Della were married for 53 years until his beloved Della passed away.

Paul is preceded in death by his parents, 7 siblings, his grandson Phillip Sneed and wife Della McMullen Sneed.

ADVERTISEMENT