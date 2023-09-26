Black Business: LooHoo Wool Dryer Balls

LooHoo Wool Dryer Balls are a reusable, energy-saving alternative to dryer sheets. The founder and CEO is Cindi Prince. LooHoos are made in Maine, USA. They are made with 100% domestic wool, which is naturally hypoallergenic and non-toxic. Because of wool’s natural ability to absorb odors and toxins, LooHoos leave your clothes smelling fresh and clean. LooHoo Wool Dryer Balls help to reduce static cling, prevent wrinkles, and dry clothes more quickly by reducing your dry time by 10-25%, and saving you money.

Visit the website to shop and subscribe. https://www.loo-hoo.com/ email: cyndi@loo-hoo.com