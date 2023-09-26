Connect with us

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Donya Craddock

HAPPY BIRTHDAY Donya Craddock

DONYA CRADDOCK
Donya Craddock

Donya Craddock is high energy and totally committed! A co-founder of The Dock Bookshop & Dock Community, she hails from Omaha, NE where she attended Central High School. She studied Economics/History at Iowa State University and received her Masters of Business Administration Degree from the University of Phoenix. She studied at the College of Arts, Science and Technology as a foreign exchange student and she received her Texas Real Estate License. She has worked as Senior Investor Reporting Analyst Business Analyst at Nationstar Mortgage, and she has also enjoyed stints at First Horizon National Corporation and Commercial Federal Mortgage Corporation.

