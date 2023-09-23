Robbie Floyd (July 7, 1942 – August 10, 2023)

Robbie Floyd

Robbie Lee Floyd was born July 7, 1942 in Gilmer, Texas to Otis Floyd Sr. and Pauline Jeffery Floyd. He was educated in public school and graduated from Valley View High in 1960. Upon graduation in 1961 he packed his bags and moved to the bright city of Dallas, Texas to start a new life. As a young man he joined Macedonia Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor L.J. Taylor. He held several jobs until he found his love working in the floral industry. He was the top seller of wholesale flowers working at Neff Bro, J.B. Park and DWF.

He lived a full and eventful life with his son Robbie II. He met and married Doretha Bell.

Robbie was preceded in death by his wife Doretha, parents: Otis and Pauline Floyd, brothers: Lafayette Floyd and Otis Floyd Jr., sister Othella Webb, niece Esther Floyd, nephews: Otis Floyd, Clifford Floyd and Mike Floyd.

He leaves to carry on his legacy son Robbie II of Dallas, TX.

Loved ones he leaves to cherish his memories sisters: Rutha Issac, Janice Carter and Laura Henderson all of Dallas, TX along with other relatives and friends.

ADVERTISEMENT