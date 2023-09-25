Black Business: Bermuda Born

Bermuda Born is a luxury leather handbag, accessory, and gift brand that was founded in Bermuda in 2013 by designer Patrice Morgan. The brand’s designs are inspired by Bermuda’s culture and vibrant landscapes, and they can be found in select retail boutiques in Bermuda and online. The handbags, clutches, and accessories are carefully made by the expert hands of Portuguese craftsmen, these stylish handbags will accompany you on any occasion. Explore all styles and colors, perfect for every outfit.

