Superb Woman: Ruby D. Hall Baker

Ruby Baker

Ruby D. Hall Baker moved to Dallas from Waco, Texas where she attended Carver High School. She later attended Paul Quinn College and Prairie View A&M University. She is very passionate about her alma mater, her community and her family. A loyal alumni and life member of the Paul Quinn College Alumni Association, Mrs. Ruby is a proud member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority and a devoted community servant and volunteer. Talk about a beautiful spirit. She is a team player and a born leader. Her spirit matches her beautiful smile, loving personality and common sense life lessons.