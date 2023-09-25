Connect with us

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Ruby D. Hall Baker

Ruby D. Hall Baker moved to Dallas from Waco, Texas where she attended Carver High School. She later attended Paul Quinn College and Prairie View A&M University. She is very passionate about her alma mater, her community and her family. A loyal alumni and life member of the Paul Quinn College Alumni Association, Mrs. Ruby is a proud member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority and a devoted community servant and volunteer. Talk about a beautiful spirit. She is a team player and a born leader. Her spirit matches her beautiful smile, loving personality and common sense life lessons.

