Superb Woman: Virginia Magee

Virginia Magee

Happy 80th birthday to Mrs. Virginia Magee

Virginia Magee hails from Newark, New Jersey where she attended Barringer High School. Talk about a diva! Virginia is a stylish, life-loving, spiritual and community conscious member of society. She’s compassionate, smart, beautiful and a joy to be around. A widow, mother and grandmother; Virginia loves her family and also has been a wonderful and loving person to many in the community and church. It is refreshing to see her involved in community events, like the National Council of Negro Women and the NAACP. She does more in a week than some 20, 40 and 60 years younger than she is. Virginia is such an inspiration!