Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Virginia Magee

Published

Virginia Magee

Happy 80th birthday to Mrs. Virginia Magee

Virginia Magee hails from Newark, New Jersey where she attended Barringer High School. Talk about a diva!  Virginia is a stylish, life-loving, spiritual and community conscious member of society. She’s compassionate, smart, beautiful and a joy to be around. A widow, mother and grandmother; Virginia loves her family and also has been a wonderful and loving person to many in the community and church. It is refreshing to see her involved in community events, like the National Council of Negro Women and the NAACP. She does more in a week than some 20, 40 and 60 years younger than she is. Virginia is such an inspiration!

In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Pat Parrish Pat Parrish

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Pat Parrish

Pat Parrish is a DEIB Practitioner, Speaker, Diversity Equity & Inclusion Certified Professional, Strategic & Management Consultant, Talent Management Executive. The Founder and Managing...

2 days ago
Jacqueline Fain Jacqueline Fain

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Jacqueline Fain

Today is her birthday. Jacqueline Fain works for Dallas County Elections – she knows the importance of voting and being informed about issues. A...

3 days ago
Dr. Dalerie Wilkerson Dr. Dalerie Wilkerson

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Dr. Dalerie Wilkerson

Dr. Dalerie Wilkerson hails from Dallas, TX and she’s a former teacher at Dallas ISD. Currently employed by Parkland Health, she studied at Ohio...

4 days ago
Lashanda Janene Hearne Lashanda Janene Hearne

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Lashanda Janene Hearne

Lashanda Janene Hearne is the People’s Advocate. An independent business owner at Janene’s Creation, she is founder and president at This and That Love...

5 days ago
Advertisement