Rachel Anderson (October 20, 1974 – August 10, 2023)

Rachel Anderson

Rachel LaShaun Wickware-Anderson was born October 20,1974 to Ravay Wickware Sr. and Cuba B. Henderson-Hargraves in Dallas, TX.

On August 10, 2023, our precious Rachel left this earth to join her parents, grandparents, son Reno, daughter Tasia, sister Rebecca and niece Madisyn in Heaven.

Rachel is survived and will always be remembered lovingly by her children: Swayzee Ryder of Indiana and DeUndre Wickware of Dallas, TX; (2) siblings: Ravay Wickware Jr. of Brashear, TX and Patrica Deveraux of Paris, TX; her nephew Tre Wickware; niece Denaesjah Wickware; great nephew Kavion and a host of Aunts who loved her dearly among other family and friends.