AFRICAN AMERICAN MUSEUM PRESENTS FREE SCREENING OF SILVER DOLLAR ROAD DOCUMENTARY DIRECTED BY RAOUL PECK

In Silver Dollar Road, directed by Raoul Peck. Peck, who received an Oscar nomination for I Am Not Your Negro in 2016, explores the issue of Black land dispossession, illuminating its historical context and its ramifications in our society today. The film follows the Reels family’s journey as they discover that their land, which has been in their family for generations, has been dispossessed.

When: September 27, 2023, WEDNESDAY at 6 p.m. Followed by Post-Fim Discussion

Where: The African American Museum

3536 Grand Ave, Dallas, TX 75210.

The screening is free and open to the public (with complimentary popcorn and beverages), but registration is required.

The post-film discussion with feature a conversation with Amber Sims,a founding member of The Imagining Freedom Institute (The IF Institute) and the CEO of Young Leaders Strong City, the longest-running racial equity platform in Dallas-Fort Worth working to educate, equip, and activate a community of youth to realize their vision for racial equity. Also on the panel is Dr. W. Marvin Dulaney, deputy director and COO of the African American Museum, Dallas, and national president of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History.

Register here. To learn more about the film and its social impact initiative, visit Silverdollarroad.com. For additional background, check out the film’s trailer and read the ProPublica article on which the film is based.