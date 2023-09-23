Mexican American Heritage Month

Carlos Montes, a nationally respected activist in Chicanos’ efforts to secure equality and dignity in the 1960s and 1970s, will speak at the University of Texas at Arlington next month.

Montes co-founded the Brown Berets, a worker’s rights organization that historians have compared to the Black Panther Party. He was also among the Chicano Blowouts, student protesters who staged a series of walkouts at East Los Angeles high schools to protest racism and inequality during the Civil Rights and Chicano rights movements.

Motes, who was born in El Paso but raised in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, is now 75.

He is scheduled to speak on Oct. 4 at 5 p.m. in the Science & Engineering Innovation & Research, or SEIR, Building, Room 298, on the University of Texas at Arlington campus.

655 W Mitchell St, Arlington, TX 76010

The Center for Mexican American Studies at the University of Texas at Arlington announced Montes’ visit Friday, Sept. 22, on its official Facebook page.

For more information regarding his visit, call the Center for Mexican American Studies at UTA at (817) 272-2933.