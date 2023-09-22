Willie Sanders (April 23, 1951 – August 11, 2023)

Willie Sanders

Willie B. Sanders was born on April 23, 1951 to Tommy and Bobbie Sanders in Pittsburg, Texas. He was affiliated with North Chapel at a young age. Willie loved to fish and do farm work. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Willie is preceded in death by his father, Tommy Sanders, mother Bobbie M. Sanders; brother Arthur Lee Sanders, sister Tommie J. Hearn and sister Darlene Reynolds.

Willie leaves behind his sisters: Bobbie J. Casey and Stella Robinson of Cooper, Texas, Geraldine (Larry) of Sulphur Springs, Texas and Dorothy M Williams and Kathryn F. Mayor of Dallas, Texas and a host of other relatives and friends.