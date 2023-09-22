Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obits

Willie Sanders (April 23, 1951 – August 11, 2023)

Published

Willie Sanders
Willie Sanders

Willie B. Sanders was born on April 23, 1951 to Tommy and Bobbie Sanders in Pittsburg, Texas.  He was affiliated with North Chapel at a young age.  Willie loved to fish and do farm work.  He enjoyed spending time with family and friends.  

Willie is preceded in death by his father, Tommy Sanders, mother Bobbie M. Sanders; brother   Arthur Lee Sanders, sister Tommie J. Hearn and sister Darlene Reynolds.  

Willie leaves behind his sisters:  Bobbie J. Casey and Stella Robinson of Cooper, Texas,  Geraldine (Larry) of Sulphur Springs, Texas and Dorothy M Williams and Kathryn F. Mayor of Dallas, Texas and a host of other relatives and friends. 

In this article:,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Rachel Anderson Rachel Anderson

Obits

Rachel Anderson (October 20, 1974 – August 10, 2023)

Rachel LaShaun Wickware-Anderson was born October 20,1974 to Ravay Wickware Sr. and Cuba B. Henderson-Hargraves in Dallas, TX.   On August 10, 2023, our...

1 day ago
Dorrie Howard Dorrie Howard

Obits

Dorrie Howard (September 15, 1953 – August 16, 2023)

Ms. Howard was born Dorrie L. Riden in Jacksonville, Texas on September 15, 1953 to Elzora Riden and Doris Burns.  At an early age...

3 days ago
Patrick Booker Patrick Booker

Obits

Patrick Booker, Sr. (September 17, 1939 – August 16, 2023)

Patrick Henry Booker, Sr., was born September 17, 1939, to Mamie and Clayborn Booker.  Patrick was called home August 16th, 2023.  He will always...

4 days ago
Ellis Hancock, Jr. Ellis Hancock, Jr.

Obits

Ellis Hancock, Jr. (October 18, 1940 – August 17, 2023)

Mr. Ellis Isiah Hancock  Jr. was granted his angel wings on August 17, 2023. His final days were spent surrounded by family and friends,...

5 days ago
Advertisement