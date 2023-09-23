Connect with us

Black Business: 54kibo Contemporary African Design

54kibo Contemporary African Design

54kibo Contemporary African design is inspiring the global design landscape. So why isn’t it accessible worldwide? 54kibo was created to bring you exclusively luxury African decor for the home, office, and other lifestyle spaces. Transform your living space with stunning Leopard Print Pillows from 54 Kibo. These modern and eye-catching throw pillows feature a bold and stylish animal print pattern, making them the perfect decorative accent for your couch, sofa, or bed. Visit the 54kibo website and meet the founder Nana Quagraine and shop her collections.

https://54kibo.com/ 347-752-4989 or email: info@54kibo.com

