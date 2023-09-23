Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Pat Parrish

Published

Pat Parrish is a DEIB Practitioner, Speaker, Diversity Equity & Inclusion Certified Professional, Strategic & Management Consultant, Talent Management Executive. The Founder and Managing Member at Parrish Business Service, LLC, Pat is a former consultant at Strategic Partnerships, Inc.; adjunct professor at Dallas College; Assistant Director of Business Diversity at North Texas Tollway Authority; Executive at the City of Dallas; and Enterprise Account Manager, Workforce Compliance & Diversity Solutions at PeopleFluent. A graduate of Bishop College and Leadership Dallas; she received an MBA in Human Resource Management and Masters in Management with emphasis on Public Administration from the University of Phoenix.

In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Jacqueline Fain Jacqueline Fain

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Jacqueline Fain

Today is her birthday. Jacqueline Fain works for Dallas County Elections – she knows the importance of voting and being informed about issues. A...

2 days ago
Dr. Dalerie Wilkerson Dr. Dalerie Wilkerson

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Dr. Dalerie Wilkerson

Dr. Dalerie Wilkerson hails from Dallas, TX and she’s a former teacher at Dallas ISD. Currently employed by Parkland Health, she studied at Ohio...

3 days ago
Lashanda Janene Hearne Lashanda Janene Hearne

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Lashanda Janene Hearne

Lashanda Janene Hearne is the People’s Advocate. An independent business owner at Janene’s Creation, she is founder and president at This and That Love...

4 days ago
Loretta Foxx Loretta Foxx

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Loretta Foxx

Loretta Foxx hails from Bakersfield, CA., and attended West High School. She has worked at Urban One at Rich Girl Entertainment. Studied Psychology and...

5 days ago
Advertisement