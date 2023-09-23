Superb Woman: Pat Parrish

Pat Parrish is a DEIB Practitioner, Speaker, Diversity Equity & Inclusion Certified Professional, Strategic & Management Consultant, Talent Management Executive. The Founder and Managing Member at Parrish Business Service, LLC, Pat is a former consultant at Strategic Partnerships, Inc.; adjunct professor at Dallas College; Assistant Director of Business Diversity at North Texas Tollway Authority; Executive at the City of Dallas; and Enterprise Account Manager, Workforce Compliance & Diversity Solutions at PeopleFluent. A graduate of Bishop College and Leadership Dallas; she received an MBA in Human Resource Management and Masters in Management with emphasis on Public Administration from the University of Phoenix.
Pat Parrish is a DEIB Practitioner, Speaker, Diversity Equity & Inclusion Certified Professional, Strategic & Management Consultant, Talent Management Executive. The Founder and Managing Member at Parrish Business Service, LLC, Pat is a former consultant at Strategic Partnerships, Inc.; adjunct professor at Dallas College; Assistant Director of Business Diversity at North Texas Tollway Authority; Executive at the City of Dallas; and Enterprise Account Manager, Workforce Compliance & Diversity Solutions at PeopleFluent. A graduate of Bishop College and Leadership Dallas; she received an MBA in Human Resource Management and Masters in Management with emphasis on Public Administration from the University of Phoenix.
Search
Read The Current Issue
You May Also Like
Superb Woman
Today is her birthday. Jacqueline Fain works for Dallas County Elections – she knows the importance of voting and being informed about issues. A...
Superb Woman
Dr. Dalerie Wilkerson hails from Dallas, TX and she’s a former teacher at Dallas ISD. Currently employed by Parkland Health, she studied at Ohio...
Superb Woman
Lashanda Janene Hearne is the People’s Advocate. An independent business owner at Janene’s Creation, she is founder and president at This and That Love...
Superb Woman
Loretta Foxx hails from Bakersfield, CA., and attended West High School. She has worked at Urban One at Rich Girl Entertainment. Studied Psychology and...