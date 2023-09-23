Superb Woman: Pat Parrish

Pat Parrish is a DEIB Practitioner, Speaker, Diversity Equity & Inclusion Certified Professional, Strategic & Management Consultant, Talent Management Executive. The Founder and Managing Member at Parrish Business Service, LLC, Pat is a former consultant at Strategic Partnerships, Inc.; adjunct professor at Dallas College; Assistant Director of Business Diversity at North Texas Tollway Authority; Executive at the City of Dallas; and Enterprise Account Manager, Workforce Compliance & Diversity Solutions at PeopleFluent. A graduate of Bishop College and Leadership Dallas; she received an MBA in Human Resource Management and Masters in Management with emphasis on Public Administration from the University of Phoenix.

