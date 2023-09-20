Dorrie Howard (September 15, 1953 – August 16, 2023)

Ms. Howard was born Dorrie L. Riden in Jacksonville, Texas on September 15, 1953 to Elzora Riden and Doris Burns. At an early age they moved to Dallas where she attend Charles Rice Elementary School, Pearl C. Anderson Junior High, Madison High School and Bryan Adams where she graduated from. She attended Baldwin Chapel at age ten. Later she joined Liberty Outreach Church. She married Mr. Theaul R. Howard and to this union a son was born Keithain Ray Howard of Dallas and a daughter LaTea Gennae Howard-Graham of Dallas.

She was preceded in death by her parents Elzora Riden and Doris Burns and one sister.

Dorrie leaves to cherish her memories her son Keithain Howard Sr. (Kim); daughter LaTea Graham (Deon’Shea); (6) grandchildren: Kailan Bishop, Detrean Graham, Lea Graham, Lyric Graham, Keithain Howard Jr. and Kylah Howard; (1) brother Lester Riden (Marilyn),(3) sisters: Darlene Wiseman, Dyan Smith and Regina Childress (Terry); life partner Billy Wafer; (2) stepchildren; (6) step-grandchildren along with a host of other family and friends.

“Good Bye Everybody, May God Bless All of You!”

~Dorrie

