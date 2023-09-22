Black Business: Karen Jai Home

Karen Jai Home’s newest home decorative vase The Cruz Vase is a sculptural accent piece, with or without flowers, that has a modern style with a bit of edge. It is made of ceramic and features a geometric cross shape with a smooth finish. The vase is available in two sizes, and it can be used to display flowers, plants, or other objects. The Karen Jai Home is a luxe home accessories boutique for the design-obsessed. Elevate your environment with style, sophistication, and luxury. Find what you’re looking for by visiting the website.

https://karenjaihome.com/ email: support@karenjaihome.com (310) 975-7644