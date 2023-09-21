Singer of 90’s R&B Group Passes Away at 43

Irish Grinstead, Meelah Williams, and LaMisha Grinstead of 702 (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors)

By Gemma Greene, BDO Staff Writer

The singer, Irish Grinstead, who was best known for contributing to songs such as “Where My Girls At”, “Steelo”, and “Get It Together,” from the hit 90’s all-girl R&B group 702, has passed away following “a long battle.” She was only 43 years young. The news comes nine months after 702 announced in December that Irish took “a medical leave of absence due to serious medical issues” as she stepped away from the group.

Grinstead, who comprised 702 with vocalists Kameelah Williams and sister LeMisha Grinstead, died Saturday, 702’s representative Cory Taylor confirmed to news outlets Sunday.

Taylor shared a statement from Grinstead’s bandmate and sister LeMisha, which was also posted on Instagram.

“It is with great sadness that I have to let you know that my beautiful sister and friend has passed away this evening,” LeMisha said in the statement. “She has had a long battle and she is finally at peace. That girl was as bright as the stars!”

LeMisha added: “She was not only beautiful on the outside, but also within. Sharing the stage with her was a joy I will cherish for the rest of my life!”

While no cause of death was provided, Irish had been battling “serious medical issues” since at least December 2022, when the group announced that she would take a leave of absence from 702.

The Houston-born, Las Vegas-raised Grinstead sisters named their girl group after Sin City’s area code, 702. The trio — Irish and Lamisha Grinstead along with Kameelah Williams — released their debut album No Doubt in 1996, with the album featuring early songwriting credits (and a guest appearance) by Missy Elliott on their debut single “Steelo.”

(Photo credit: Instagram)

Their follow-up, self-titled LP was released in 1999 and featured the track “Where My Girls At,” which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. It stands as one of the group’s three singles to be certified Gold by the RIAA, including “Get It Together” and “Steelo,” which was the theme song for Nickelodeon’s Cousin Skeeter.

Fellow bandmate Williams shared on Instagram that she was “devastated and heartbroken” by the news of her friend’s death. She also referenced the 2008 death of Irish’s twin and original band member, Orish Grinstead.

“It’s hard to acknowledge this is even happening,” Williams added. “I know you’re feeling better now and hugging your twin Orish which makes me smile cus I know how much you missed her. You & I have known each other since we were kids and we’ve laughed, cried, celebrated and everything in between which is why I just don’t want to believe this. You’ll always be my ‘IBG’ & I still love you my forever lil sis!!!”

Others in the music industry shared their condolences and disbelief for this happening including longtime DJ and producer, D-Nice.

“Sending an outpouring of love to the 702 family @itsmeelah and @lemisha_the_gemini,” wrote D-Nice via his Instagram. “It breaks my heart to hear about the passing of Irish.”

“The music you all created together is timeless, and leaves an indelible mark on our hearts. In this difficult time, please know that my thoughts and sympathies are with each of you. May you find comfort in the beautiful memories you shared with Irish, and may her soul rest in eternal peace.”

“Sending you all my love and support.”