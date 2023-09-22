Superb Woman: Jacqueline Fain

Jacqueline Fain

Today is her birthday. Jacqueline Fain works for Dallas County Elections – she knows the importance of voting and being informed about issues. A graduate of Allstate Business College, she attended James Madison High School in Dallas. She’s faithful, loving and supportive. Jacqueline loves to travel, shop, volunteer, play board games, cards and watch movies. She also loves spoken word. Jacqueline is an entrepreneur and community servant. A wife, mother and grandmother, she loves her family and she leads as a spiritually grounded and honorable matriarch. That smile says it all. She is a servant leader and her spirit exudes love.