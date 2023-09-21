Superb Woman: Dr. Dalerie Wilkerson

Dr. Dalerie Wilkerson

Dr. Dalerie Wilkerson hails from Dallas, TX and she’s a former teacher at Dallas ISD. Currently employed by Parkland Health, she studied at Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine after receiving a BS Degree in Biology from the University of Texas at Arlington. A consummate professional, Dr. Dalerie is described as one of the most dedicated, knowledgeable and compassionate individuals you’ll ever meet. Her patients love and respect her because of “her exceptional medical expertise and compassionate patient care.” She has dedicated her career to diagnosing and treating a wide range of medical conditions while providing personalized healthcare services to her patients.