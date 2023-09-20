Connect with us

Learn the Nuts ‘n’ Bolts to Contracting with the – FEDERAL GOVERNMENT

Join the Verna’s HELP Metroplex Buzz on Thursday at 8:00 PM (CST) September 21, 2023, for an insightful discussion with Mr. Gregory James, an expert in federal contracting and contract financing.

Mr. Gregory James

Mr. James will share his extensive experience as the Director of the Cross Timbers Accelerator at the University of Texas at Arlington. He was previously the Project Director of the Dallas/Fort Worth MBDA Business Center and the Minority Business Enterprise Center (MBEC), funded by the U.S. Department of Commerce, Minority Business Development Agency.

GREGORY JAMES DIR OF CROSS TIMBERS APEX ACCELERATORS – LEARN YOUR CAPABILITIES Guest Call In (563) 999-3739

https://www.blogtalkradio.com/vernashelpmetroplexbuzz/2023/09/22/gregory-james-dir-of-cross-timbers-apex-accelerators–learn-your-capabilities

http://tobtr.com/12263863

