Black Business: CEV Collection- Jaylon Smith

CEV is the acronym for ‘Clear Eye View’ – Jaylon Smith’s mantra. (Ex Dallas Cowboy) Clear Eye View is about the focused vision of accomplishing anything life has planned for you. About achieving the impossible and manifesting your vision. From CEV Collection, the Aldridge Sunglasses – Inspired by Ira Aldridge, a Black man who was one of the most celebrated Shakespearean actors of the 19th century, these rectangular sunglasses feature smooth edges and a standard bridge, making them comfortable to wear for long periods of time. Shop online for all of the sunglass collections. You can find them locally in the Dallas area at Sam’s Club.

https://cevcollection.com/ email: info@cevcollection.com

