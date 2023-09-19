Body Image & Self-Esteem: Promoting A Healthy Body Positivity Culture In College

More people than we think struggle with body image and healthy body positivity. No one is too old or young to struggle with this. In environments where many people are gathered and familiar with each other, there is bound to be some negativity and insecurities.

For college students, learning to navigate life with healthy self-esteem and body image is incredibly important. Here are some tips to remember to achieve this.

Compliments For Healthy Body Positivity

Positive speech has more impact than some people believe. Many cultures and religions practice variations of positive speech by doing manifestations, setting goals, or praying.

Start growing a healthy relationship with your body and physical appearance by using positive speech and complimenting yourself at least twice daily. It’s best to compliment yourself after getting ready for your day and when you are comfortable or ready for bed.

This may be uncomfortable, but the results are worth it. Start by looking in the mirror, pick out something you like or enjoy about your body or appearance, and compliment yourself.

Do this twice a day to give yourself a chance to notice something you want about yourself as your appearance changes throughout the day. Using positive and uplifting language to describe yourself will improve your self-esteem.

Compliments others freely when out in public. A lot of research supports the idea that making others feel good about themselves positively affects your personal well-being.

Pointing out things you like in others may make it easier to notice things you like about yourself. It will also make you more comfortable with giving and receiving compliments to yourself.

Health Not Weight

Taking care of the body that takes care of you every day will improve your body image. When thinking about how you feel and view your body, consider everything your body takes care of.

Don’t focus so much on physical appearance. Spending time taking care of your body will lead to higher self-esteem. Taking care of yourself looks different for everyone.

Some forms of self-care include working out, extra steps in skin care, longer showers, eating healthier, taking a nap, or cooking your favorite foods.

Don’t Gossip

Depending on your culture, individuals may prefer what they want their bodies to look like. Because of this, many people tend to judge people based on their appearance and gossip about them to their friends or family.

Doing this does not make you feel better about yourself. Small comments or even gestures and sounds meant to shame or degrade someone have significant and lasting effects on your subconscious.

In addition, gossiping and speaking negatively about others is counterproductive to learning how to use positive speech regularly and its’ positive effects.

Take the initiative to shut down this kind of behavior and discussion when it is around you. It is not enough to make changes in your behavior.

If you are surrounded by negativity, uninspiring social media, and people that normalize gossiping, these things will affect your mental well-being. Working to build your self-esteem and body image is a challenging task, so surround yourself with people that support your journey.