Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Lashanda Janene Hearne

LASHANDA J. HEARNE

Lashanda Janene Hearne is the People’s Advocate. An independent business owner at Janene’s Creation, she is founder and president at This and That Love Ministry owner/operator at Lashanda Janene Hearne Enterprise; and former shift leader/manager at Whataburger. The co-author of Marriage Chronicles, she is an author, life coach, entrepreneur, singer, songwriter, teacher in the Word, prophet and spiritual watchman.

