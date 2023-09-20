Superb Woman: Lashanda Janene Hearne

Lashanda Janene Hearne is the People’s Advocate. An independent business owner at Janene’s Creation, she is founder and president at This and That Love Ministry owner/operator at Lashanda Janene Hearne Enterprise; and former shift leader/manager at Whataburger. The co-author of Marriage Chronicles, she is an author, life coach, entrepreneur, singer, songwriter, teacher in the Word, prophet and spiritual watchman.