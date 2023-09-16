Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Byron Allen putting up bid to buy ABC, other Disney networks

Byron Allen and Allen Media Group have inked long-term deals with two HBCU sports conferences, but the mogul has his sights set on ABC and more.

Published

Byron Allen
Byron Allen

By Steven J. Gaither

Byron Allen, CEO of Allen Media Group, is looking to make a monumental purchase as he attempts to acquire ABC and other Disney Networks.

Allen has submitted a $10 billion offer to Walt Disney Co. to acquire its ABC TV network, local stations, as well as the FX and National Geographic cable channels, a person familiar with his proposal told Bloomsburg recently.

Citing an unnamed source, the report stated the offer is preliminary and could change. Byron Allen is basing his offer on the assumption that the properties generated $1.25 billion in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization over the past 12 months. If that number is lower or higher, Allen would change his proposed price, which is based on a multiple of eight times ebitda.

A comedian turned producer and business executive, Allen already owns The Weather Channel as well as a bevy of other television stations. He was also part of a deal with Sinclair Group that purchased Fox regional sports networks from Disney back in 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the stations owned by Allen is The Grio. The Allen Media Group purchased HBCU Go back in 2022 and promptly signed a long-term contract with the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), broadcasting football and basketball games, which air on the Grio as well as stream. AMG recently agreed to a 10-year deal with the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), the oldest conference for historically black colleges and universities.

Allen was rumored to be one of several individuals in the running to purchase Black Entertainment Television (BET) earlier this year. However, BET’s parent company has decided not to sell. 

In this article:, , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Ralphie Ralphie

News

Colorado football is great, but it can’t ‘go’ HBCU, RJ Young

What Deion Sanders is doing at Colorado football is incredible. But a state-flagship school hiring an HBCU coach doesn’t make it or its mascot...

2 hours ago

News

Jackson State football ‘will be better than’ 2021, says Pough

Jackson State was 11-2 under Deion Sanders in 2021. But SC State head coach Buddy Pough says T.C. Taylor’s team will be better.

August 23, 2023
Davius Richard Davius Richard

News

HBCU football’s Dark Knight looking to improve draft stock, repeat as champ

Davius Richard turns into a superhero on Saturdays in the fall. But if the next chapter of his story goes well, he could be...

August 2, 2023
Skegee Admin Skegee Admin

News

Tuskegee University has more wins than any HBCU. And it plans to stay on top.

Tuskegee University is writing the first page of a new chapter with Reginald Ruffin working behind the scenes for his new head coach.

July 22, 2023
Advertisement