Kevin D. Hall (January 22, 1970 – August 9, 2023)

Kevin D. Hall

Kevin Hall was born to Don Smith, Sr. and Doris Jones on January 22, 1970, in Fort Worth, TX where he attended Oscar D. Wyatt High School. Kevin Hall accepted Christ at an early age and was a faithful member of House of Prayer for all People.

– A time to love – Kevin was joined in marriage to Stephanie Hall on September 2, 2001.

– A time to labor – Kevin was an employee of Manheim Auto Auction as a crew leader in Dallas, TX. He was a Prince Hall Mason out of Phoenix Lodge #648. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and going to the racetrack on weekends. He spent countless hours working on classic cars and a mentor to the youth in the neighborhood. He loved his family and was an integral part of getting his loved ones together. He had a special part of getting his loved ones together. He had a special way of making everyone feel as though they were his way of making everyone feel as though they were his favorite person.

– A time to mourn – Kevin’s mother, Doris Jones, grandparents, Eddie and Bertha Hall, Burnice and Ernestine Smith preceded him in death. He leaves to carry on his legacy his wife Stephanie Hall, his children Christopher (Delesha) Bedford, Kayla (Michael) Bembery, Kevong (Jacheon) Carter, Karrington Hall, and Konner Hall. Two grandchildren, Aubri Bedford and Kingston Carter. His father Don (Jestine) Smith, Sr. His siblings: Mytron (Katrina) Smith, Don (Jessica) Smith II, Ernestine (Damerone) Smith and a host of family and friends who will cherish his memories.

ADVERTISEMENT