Editorial

BLACK CARD: Big Mama said: A man raises a son but a woman raises a village

Published

Tanya Chutkan
Tanya Chutkan

These Big Mama Cloned Black women, Stacey, Tanya and Fani are redirecting the Democracy’s social justice equity.

I lived under a wise and strong woman named Lucille “Big Mama” Allen. Big Mama was not just a grandmother; she was a source of wisdom and guidance for our entire community. She would often say, “A man raises a son, but a woman raises a village.” Lucille “Big Mama” Allen filled her 3 sons and 3 daughters, 16 grandchildren, 50 great grandchildren, 38 great-great grandchildren, 7 great great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and bonus family members with lifetools.

Big Mama, as she filled her extensive family tree with love, also provided us with a personal road map—a “Big Mama” playbook based on her simple, Bible-based logic. She believed in the African proverb that stated, “If you educate a man, you educate an individual. But if you educate a woman, you educate a nation.”

Fani Wills
Fani Wills

Big Mama’s wisdom resonates even more deeply when we look at the incredible women who have left their mark on our world. 

Women like Stacey Abrams, who tirelessly worked to ensure that every voice was heard through voter registration. In her words, “Empowering women to vote is the first step toward empowering our entire nation.”

Judge Tanya Chutkan, appointed by former President Barack Obama in 2014, stands as a testament to the power of women in leadership. She once said, “A just society is one where women play an active role in shaping the law and ensuring justice prevails.”

And then there’s Fani Willis, the district attorney in Fulton County, Ga, who fiercely upholds justice in our community.  She reminds us, “The strength of a nation lies in the integrity of its legal system, and women are vital to preserving that integrity.”

Stacey Abrams
Stacey Abrams

Big Mama’s wisdom, passed down through generations, reminds us that educating women is not just about individual growth but about nurturing strong communities and a better world. As we carry forward her legacy, we understand that women like Stacey Abrams, Judge Tanya Chutkan, and Fani Willis continue to educate our nation, one powerful step at a time. 

Our beloved publisher is a local example of a superb woman.  Do you know of a Black woman that raised a village? Please email me at terryallenpr@gmail.com. Let’s talk and repost this story on your social media. 

Terry Allen is an award-winning media professional, journalist, and entrepreneur. He is also the founder of City Men Cook and 1016 Media. Reach him at terryalllenpr@gmail.com

Advertisement