Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

DMN Stories

4 Dallas officers hospitalized after being struck by car while responding to shooting

The officers and the victim of the original shooting call were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Published

Four Dallas police officers
Four Dallas police officers were taken to a hospital early Thursday after being struck by a car while responding to a shooting call(The Dallas Morning News / Metro Video)

By Michael Williams and Zaeem Shaikh

A man was arrested after four Dallas police officers responding to a shooting call were struck by a car and hospitalized early Thursday, according to authorities.

Police responded shortly after 3 a.m. to the 3100 block of Community Drive, northwest of Dallas Love Field Airport, where they found a man shot in the leg. The suspected shooter, 22-year-old Angel Morales, was inside a home and refused to come out.

Police said he tried to escape from a window but was arrested at the scene on an aggravated assault charge. It’s not clear if he has an attorney.

During the investigation, officers were set up on a perimeter around the scene. While police were investigating, an “uninvolved driver” hit a marked Dallas police car with one officer inside.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said the driver, 45-year-old Christopher Ramirez, drove through the scene perimeter, then around Dallas Fire-Rescue equipment and hit a marked patrol vehicle.

The crash caused an officer sitting in the front of the patrol car to be thrown from it, police said. The police car then struck three other officers, police spokeswoman Kristin Lowman said.

All four officers were taken to a hospital in stable condition and later released. Ramirez stayed at the scene and is facing four counts of aggravated assault charges and four counts of passing an authorizing emergency vehicle, police said.

Police said there is no current belief that Ramirez was impaired at the time of the crash. It’s not clear if he has an attorney.

This story, originally published in The Dallas Morning News, is reprinted as part of a collaborative partnership between The Dallas Morning News and Texas Metro News. The partnership seeks to boost coverage of Dallas’ communities of color, particularly in southern Dallas.

ADVERTISEMENT

In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Former Timberview High teacher Former Timberview High teacher

DMN Stories

Former Timberview High teacher sues district, alleges student created unsafe workplace

The lawsuit against Mansfield ISD seeks more than $1 million in damages.

8 hours ago

DMN Stories

Former DISD/Paul Quinn AD remembered

By Greg Riddle John E. Kincaide, the first Black athletic director in Dallas ISD history, died Tuesday, the school district announced. He was 90....

1 day ago
Judge Amber Judge Amber

DMN Stories

Kaufman County DA says Dallas County Judge Amber Givens, staffer won’t be charged

The judge was being investigated after allegedly asking her staffer to pretend to be her during a virtual court proceeding.

1 day ago
Texas Sen. Pete Texas Sen. Pete

DMN Stories

Live updates: AG Ken Paxton’s defense strategy a key focus on Day 8 of impeachment trial

What we know about the impeachment trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

2 days ago
Advertisement