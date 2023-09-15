Connect with us

Crest Resale & Thrift Opens in Oak Cliff

Joelle shops
By Terry Allen

State Rep. Toni Rose and Dallas CIty Councilwoman Carolyn King Arnold cut the ribbon at Tel Star Ministries’ Crest’s Resale & Thrift Retail store in Oak Cliff on Sunday.

Tel Star Baptist Church’s Pastor Marl and First Lady Michelle Proctor celebrated the new business venture at Crest Shopping Center, located 2721 S. Lancaster Rd. Dallas TX 75216.

“This is not just a thrift store but it is also called mental health therapy because there is nothing like finding a good buy. With this shop we can send folks prepared to go to work or church the right way…this is an investment,” said King Arnold. Crest Resale & Thrift is part of the ministry of Tel Star Baptist Church.

Dignitaries at Ribbon cutting
Pastor Proctor said, “We built Crest Resale & Thrift to show that we are a part of this community and we are church that breaks the cycle here in Oak cliff where the church members come to Oak Cliff on Sunday and after service leave and drive back to their suburban home.”

Rep. Rose wholeheartedly supports the store.

“Members in this community who do not have access to a mall can shop for quality items and anyone who knows Mark will know that there is not going to be any shabby items in this store,” she said. “This location was my first choice for a district office so I am grateful that Mark and Michelle have opened at this location. I cleaned out my closet for this store.”

Crest Resale & Thrift
In honor of Crest Resale & Thrift, Community Business Consultant Terry Allen, VP of Focus Communications has created Crest Bucks emblazoned with images of Rose and King Arnold.

He said, “We are never sure when we hand actual cash to a needy person, a homeless person or anyone that it goes to good use. These Crest Bucks emblazoned with these two beloved elected officials who receive multiple requests for help from their district population will ensure that donations will be used at the store directly. This eliminates any concern that your donations and money were spent for a good thing.”

Crest Resale and Thrift is a nonprofit corporation seeking to create employment opportunities and provide needed support to the community through the offering of affordable, upscale, gently new and used clothing , shoes, housewares and furniture.

Written By

Terry Allen is an award-winning media professional, journalist, and entrepreneur. He is also the founder of City Men Cook and 1016 Media. Reach him at terryallenpr@gmail.com

