Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Turnovers plague Florida A&M in loss to beatable USF

Published

Florida A&M

BY BRANDON KING

A host of turnovers and an inability to run the football proved too much for Florida A&M to overcome in a 38-24 loss to the University of South Florida.

Here is why the Rattlers came out on the losing end Saturday night in Tampa:

All-SWAC QB Jeremy Moussa continued to be off target

Florida A&M committed five turnovers on the evening, which led to 10 South Florida points. FAMU quarterback Jeremy Moussa completed 24-of-43 passes for 374 yards and a touchdown but threw three interceptions. The Rattlers also fumbled twice.

The Rattlers could not run it

The Rattlers’ ground game was non-existent against the Bulls. In South Florida’s season opener against Western Kentucky, the defense allowed 5.6 yards per carry and 129 yards. However, the South Florida defense was far more stingy against the Rattlers, allowing only 19 yards on the ground and a microscopic 0.7 yards per carry.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Rattlers defense was sack-happy

Florida A&M’s defense was able to sack USF quarterback Byrum Brown six times. Two of those sacks came from senior linebacker Isaiah Major, who also added 11 tackles and three tackles for losses. Defensive lineman Gentle Hunt had 1.5 sacks, and Allen Smith and Johnny Cheney Jr. had a sack each. Anthony Dunn Jr. added half a sack.

Florida A&M (1-1) faces West Florida next Saturday in the home opener.

In this article:
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

News

HBCU Football Season!

FAMU defeats Jackson State in Orange Blossom Classic

6 days ago
Orange Blossom Classic Orange Blossom Classic

News

Florida A&M to forgo future Orange Blossom Classic games, says athletic director

BY BRANDON KING Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to provide attribution of the source that originally reported Tiffani-Dawn Sykes’s quote and accurately reports...

July 16, 2023
SWAC Tournament SWAC Tournament

Sports

SWAC Tournament: Florida A&M hangs on to beat No. 1 seed Alabama State

BY HBCU SPORTS Alabama State rallied from a five-run deficit and fell short in an 8-6 loss to Florida A&M at the 2023 SWAC Baseball...

May 29, 2023
Kardell Thomas / Photo: On3.com Kardell Thomas / Photo: On3.com

Sports

Florida A&M gets committment from former 5-star SEC offensive lineman

Former LSU offensive lineman Kardell Thomas has committed to Florida A&M.

April 21, 2023
Advertisement