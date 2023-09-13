Connect with us

Ruth Henry Williams (October 4, 1937 – August 18, 2023)

Published

Ruth Henry Williams
Ruth Henry Williams

On October 4, 1937, in Jacksonville, TX, Mr. Ruel Henry and Ms. Sarah Nelson became the proud parents of a baby girl whom they named Ruth Henry. She began her educational career in the Jacksonville school system, graduating with her High School Diploma.

Ruth was a very personable person known for her witty jokes and unique personality. She later in life married Mr. Abess Williams and they shared years of marital bliss before him preceding her in death.

She is also preceded in death by her parents and two sisters: Ruby and Helen.

Ruth will ever live on in the hearts of her daughter Sarah Williams, grandson: Anthony, one granddaughter Jennifer, three great-granddaughters: Ke’Anna, Laila, and Sydney, two great-grandsons: Anthony & Antonio, also one great-great-granddaughter A’niyah.

