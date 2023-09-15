Black Business: Philadelphia Printworks

Philadelphia Printworks is an independent clothing brand inspired by past and present social justice movements. They are dedicated to creating accessible apparel for activists, organizers, and allies, amplifying marginalized voices through their designs and messages. Founded in 2010, their mission is to foster a more just and equitable society by using fashion as a powerful tool for raising awareness and promoting social change. Visit the website to shop and become a member. https://philadelphiaprintworks.com/