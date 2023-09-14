Sherman seeks U.S. Senate Seat

Rep. Carl O. Sherman

From Staff Reports

DeSoto – In a filled to capacity room at the DeSoto Town Center where TX Representative Carl O. Sherman (D-109), announced his candidacy for the U.S. Senate.

In what was not your typical press briefing, the announcement at times took on the appearance of a spiritual gathering where prayers were offered for not only Sherman and his family, but also the community, city and country.

The former Mayor of DeSoto appeared with current Mayor Rachel Proctor and surrounding city leaders, past and present, as they extolled his virtues before he talked about his decision to enter the race and how his strong leadership has been evident on a local and state level.

Pastor Marcus King, former Dallas City Councilman Casey Thomas, Lee Merritt, Esq. and TX Board of Education Trustee Aicha Davis were among the leaders and citizens standing with Sherman and pledging their support.

First elected in May 2010 and reelected in 2013, Sherman served two terms as DeSoto Mayor after serving two terms as Mayor pro tem in 2008 and 2009. He has also served as the City Manager of Ferris, and the Chief Administrator of Hutchins, Texas. He was elected in November 2018 to serve as a Member of the Texas House of Representatives for District 109.