Superb Woman: Pastor Dianne Matthews

Pastor Dianne Matthews hails from Dallas. She is the owner of You-Nique Solutions and Dianne Matthews Ministries. Pastor Di is a Researcher, a Social Scientist, a Pastor, Life Coach, Orator, Writer and Editor. She says her goal in life is to be totally empty when she expires, that there will be. Nothing left, “because everything I am, will be used to the GLORY of GOD.” She has enjoyed stints in customer care/service at Hilton Worldwide, Arbonne International and Time Warner. She received her DD in Theology from Mount Zion Bible College, a BS degree in Health and Wellness from Kaplan University, a Master of Science in Human Behavior Studies from Capella University and she is currently working on her dissertation for a Doctor of Philosophy in Human Behavior Studies from Capella University.
