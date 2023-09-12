Connect with us

Lee Edward English (December 12, 1958 – August 19, 2023)

Lee Edward English was born in Wilson, Arkansas on December 12, 1958, to John Edward English, Sr. and Idella McClendon English.  

Lee attended Wilson School District and graduated from Rivercrest High School, in Wilson, Arkansas. He continued his education at the University of North Texas in Denton, Texans where he also played college football. He later played football with the Canadian Football League. Upon graduating he began working for Denton County Juvenile Probation Services. He left Denton County Probation and worked with the U.S. Probation Services in Seattle, Washington. Years later he returned to Texas and began working for the U.S. Department of Treasury with the Internal Revenue Services.

At an early age, Lee was an active member of Wilson Chapel Baptist Church in Wilson, Arkansas under the leadership of Pastor Campbell. During college, Lee joined St Emanuel Baptist Church. Years later he became a member of St Andrew Church of God in Christ, under the leadership of Elder Kenneth Davis until moving to Seattle, WA where he joined Greater Glory Church of God in Christ under the leadership of Elder Sam Townsend. Upon moving back to Texas, he became an active member, usher and bus driver at Saintsville Church of God in Christ pastored by Bishop J.N.Haynes.  Lee later joined Community Missionary Baptist Church in Cedar Hill, Texas where he served faithfully under the leadership of Dr.Oscar D. Epps.

In 1989, he married the love of his life, Rene Kyle English. To this union three children were born, Kyla Alexandria English, Ashley Briana English and Bryce Allen English. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Idella English, brothers Charlie Bryant and Michael English and one sister, Linda English. He leaves to cherish his memories his wife Rene Kyle English, two daughters, Kyla English, Ashley English and son Bryce English, all of Dallas, TX., three brothers Arthur English (Doris) of Atlanta, GA. John English (Pat) of Chicago, IL and Phillip English (Nancy) of Maricopa, AZ and one sister Mary Ann Cuble of Jonesboro, AR., eight nephews, eight nieces and a host of relatives and friends. 

