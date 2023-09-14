Black Business: Evan Alexander Grooming

Evan Alexander Grooming seeks to inspire and uplift men by empowering them with the knowledge and products necessary for self-care and personal grooming. The MY Morning and Night Beard Kit from Evan Alexander is a comprehensive beard care system that includes four products to cleanse, moisturize, style, and protect your beard. It is made with natural ingredients and is vegan and cruelty-free. Visit the online market website of Evan Alexander Grooming at https://evanalexandergrooming.com/ shop and grow with the Co-owners Brandon and Joseph Evans, III. 424-272-1580 email: support@evanalexandergrooming.com