Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Evan Alexander Grooming

Published

Evan Alexander Grooming

Evan Alexander Grooming seeks to inspire and uplift men by empowering them with the knowledge and products necessary for self-care and personal grooming. The MY Morning and Night Beard Kit from Evan Alexander is a comprehensive beard care system that includes four products to cleanse, moisturize, style, and protect your beard. It is made with natural ingredients and is vegan and cruelty-free. Visit the online market website of Evan Alexander Grooming at https://evanalexandergrooming.com/ shop and grow with the Co-owners Brandon and Joseph Evans, III. 424-272-1580 email: support@evanalexandergrooming.com

In this article:, , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

UNWRP UNWRP

Spotlight Story

Black Business: UNWRP

Meet the Founder of UNWRP, Ashley London Fouyolle, a multidisciplinary designer, who started the company in a small bedroom of her Brooklyn apartment in...

2 days ago
Chicago Black Business Leaders Chicago Black Business Leaders

NNPA Stories

Chicago Black Business Leaders Unite at ‘The BlackPRint’

CHICAGO DEFENDER — Christi Love, founder of With an Eye PR, partnered with Que Johnson, CEO of 529 Management, and Lore Enjoli, CEO of...

2 days ago
Cay Skin Cay Skin

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Cay Skin

Cay Skin was created by Winnie Harlow after suffering a severe sunburn injury on a photoshoot because she had to avoid the white cast...

3 days ago
Pretty Honest Candles Pretty Honest Candles

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Pretty Honest Candles

Andrea is the founder of Pretty Honest Candles. Pretty Honest Candles are free of synthetic fragrances, dyes, and phthalates. The Demeter Goddess Candle is...

3 days ago
Advertisement