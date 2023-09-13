Superb Woman: Min. Pamela Jones

Min. Pamela Jones is an ordained minister in the American Baptist Churches USA and a trained Historian of Christianity. Her career includes teaching seminarians and undergraduates in the field of American and African American Religion and Culture. From 2019-2022, she had the privilege of working on the church staff of Life Church Riverside-Detroit, a new church in the city, under the Rev. Georgia Hill. Now retired, her post-retirement projects include interviews of retired African American pastors in Detroit for a history project. She is an active member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and Hartford Memorial Baptist Church This wife and mother is a native of Dallas, TX and a graduate of Ursuline Academy.
