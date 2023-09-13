Black Business: UNWRP

Meet the Founder of UNWRP, Ashley London Fouyolle, a multidisciplinary designer, who started the company in a small bedroom of her Brooklyn apartment in 2017. Her love for art, fashion, vibrant colors, unique patterns, and the gifting experience naturally led her into the world of luxury gift wrap, where all her favorite things come together. It is a sustainable gift wrap brand on a mission to “create a generation that embraces the joys of gifting as part of self-expression.” UNWRP gift wrap is a great option for people who are looking for eco-friendly and stylish gift wraps. Visit the website to learn more and shop.
