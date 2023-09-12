Chicago Black Business Leaders Unite at ‘The BlackPRint’

By Chicago Defender Staff

Photos: Dave Roy Photography

Black business leaders from Chicago joined forces at Momementun Coffee in the South Loop for “The BlackPRint,” an annual event to uplift entrepreneurs making a difference within their organizations and communities. Public relations maven Christi Love, founder of With an Eye PR, strategically launched the event during National Black Business Month.

Christi partnered with Que Johnson, CEO of 529 Management, and Lore Enjoli, CEO of all Butter UP, for “The BlackPRint.” She also hosts three events every year for the culture and uplift of Black entrepreneurs:

She Owns It She Biz Conference was created for and by Black women and supported by Black men — to be seen and heard.

was created for and by Black women and supported by Black men — to be seen and heard. Chicago Cubs Juneteenth at Wrigley features With an Eye PR clients in the Black Entrepreneurs Experience, where they can sell and promote products to Cubs fans.

features With an Eye PR clients in the Black Entrepreneurs Experience, where they can sell and promote products to Cubs fans. The BlackPRint celebrates Black businesses while allowing them to network and build brand awareness of their professional endeavors, all while connecting with the community.

Christi was inspired to launch “The BlackPRint” because she knew collaboration was vital to success.

“I remember this African proverb, ‘If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.””

She recalls that she couldn’t have obtained her level of success alone, which was one of her motivating factors for starting “The BlackPRint.” It unites Black leaders and allows opportunities for networking and supporting each other’s businesses, all while positively impacting the communities their business thrives in.

The BlackPRint had several speakers:

Donte Deisel Williams, a photojournalist and filmmaker with projects like “Not Another Black Movie,” “Not Another Zombie Movie” and “Stepdad,” stressed the importance of time management and determination. He believes that having the drive and a clear goal can lead to success if you consistently work towards it.

Cortez Smith, an actor in “The Chi,” talked about changing the narrative when faced with rejection. He understands the idea that we have the power to shape our destinies by shifting our perspectives and pursuing various avenues of success.

Que Johnson, the CEO of 529 Management, started her journey with a simple blog and podcast, “The Purple Girl Show,” which grew into a notable platform with over 30,000 listeners. Her claim to success is understanding the importance of perseverance! No matter the obstacles she faced, more challenges would come. She knew she could overcome each one as long as she stayed focused — “overcoming challenges is an ongoing process!”

Lore Enjoli, the CEO of All Butter UP, aims to promote self-care through skincare. Their motto, “self-care ain’t that deep,” suggests that simple steps like using their skincare butter can contribute to self-care practices.

Overall, these stories reflect Black individuals’ resilience, determination, and creativity in pursuing their passions, overcoming challenges and contributing positively to their communities. They exemplify the importance of representation, self-care and purpose-driven work in shaping personal and collective success.

“The BlackPRint” encourages the power of collaboration, which Christi saw firsthand from her parents, who were also entrepreneurs. She understands that collective efforts can lead to greater success for all involved.

Remembering the African Proverb of togetherness is essential, and knowing that when people unite, legacy bridges are built that will continue to help others for generations.

