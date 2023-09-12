Take a look: Here are the top 5 HBCU band halftime shows from Week 1

BY HBCU SPORTS

Photo: Justin Ford/HBCU Sports

The HBCU football season has officially begun, with Week 1 showcasing a bevy of compelling matchups. The Orange Blossom Classic took center stage as Jackson State and Florida A&M clashed in what many considered the weekend’s marquee event.

In the spirit of the traditional Labor Day weekend fixtures, Prairie View A&M faced off against Texas Southern, while Alabama State battled Southern in a contest that will not count in the conference standings.

Like any HBCU football event, the halftime show is as anticipated as the game. True to form, the bands ensured they left no stone unturned to provide a memorable musical experience.

Below are the top five HBCU band halftime shows of Week 1.

5. Texas Southern (vs. Prairie View A&M)

Performed at Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, Texas

4. Alabama State (vs. Southern)

Performed at ASU Stadium, Montgomery, Alabama

3. Bethune-Cookman (HBCU Labor Day Battle of the Bands)

Performed at American Legion Memorial Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

2. Southern (vs. Alabama State)

Performed at ASU Stadium, Montgomery, Alabama

1. Jackson State (vs. Florida A&M)

Performed at Hard Rock Stadium

