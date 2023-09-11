Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obits

Betty Jean Burdett (July 9, 1941 – September 3, 2023)

Published

Betty Jean Burdett

Betty Jean Wilson Burdett was the seventh of thirteen children born to James and Gladys Wilson on July 9, 1941, in Bastrop, TX. She attended public schools in both Bastrop and Dallas, Texas once her family moved in 1956.

Betty confessed Christ as her personal Saviour at an early age and remained true to her faith until the Lord called her home on September 3rd, 2023.

On May 28, 1987, Betty united in Holy matrimony with Ernie Burdett. Through this union a beautiful, blended family was formed.  Betty’s only daughter Felicia Wilson, three grandchildren that she raised, Tanesha Benjamin, Lanesha Benjamin and Javion Taylor, and her 5 bonus children.

Betty was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She loved her family more than anything and would give her last to anyone in need. She was loved by all and will be truly missed by everyone who knew her.

Betty is preceded in death by her loving parents, James and Gladys Wilson, seven brothers, James, Robert, Melvin, Frank, Lonzie, Harvey, and Kenneth. Three sisters, Lillian, Ray Dell, and Gladys.Betty leaves to cherish in her memory: Husband Ernie Burdett; two sisters Delois Smith (Paul) and Linda Stafford (Arthur); one uncle Bishop Joe L Noble; one daughter Felicia Wilson; three grandchildren Tanesha Benjamin, Lanesha Benjamin and Javion Taylor; two great grandchildren Layla Stewart and Tamir Benjamin and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends who will miss her tremendously.

ADVERTISEMENT

In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

John Reynolds John Reynolds

Obits

John Reynolds (May 25, 1942 – August 19, 2023)

John A. Reyolds “Big Norman” was born on May 25, 1942, to Nolan Gosha and Adell Reynolds. He was raised by his grandmother Lucy...

3 days ago
John Garrett John Garrett

Obits

John Garrett (August 25, 1936 – August 26, 2023)

John Garrett Jr. was born in Harleton, Texas, August 25, 1936 to John B. and Mary Lee Garrett. He was a resident of Dallas...

4 days ago
Larry Joe Jackson Larry Joe Jackson

Obits

Larry Joe Jackson (July 3, 1957 – August 16, 2023)

Larry Joe Jackson was born July 3, 1957, to Oscar Lloyd Jackson and Isabella Virginia Jones Jackson in Frankfurt, Germany.  He accepted Jesus Christ...

5 days ago
Leola Woods Leola Woods

Obits

Leola Woods (November 20, 1928 – August 23, 2023)

Leola Ruth Johnson Woods was the oldest of 4 children born to Woodie and Erie Scott Johnson in Quitman, Wood County, Texas.  At an...

6 days ago
Advertisement