Betty Jean Burdett (July 9, 1941 – September 3, 2023)

Betty Jean Burdett

Betty Jean Wilson Burdett was the seventh of thirteen children born to James and Gladys Wilson on July 9, 1941, in Bastrop, TX. She attended public schools in both Bastrop and Dallas, Texas once her family moved in 1956.

Betty confessed Christ as her personal Saviour at an early age and remained true to her faith until the Lord called her home on September 3rd, 2023.

On May 28, 1987, Betty united in Holy matrimony with Ernie Burdett. Through this union a beautiful, blended family was formed. Betty’s only daughter Felicia Wilson, three grandchildren that she raised, Tanesha Benjamin, Lanesha Benjamin and Javion Taylor, and her 5 bonus children.

Betty was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She loved her family more than anything and would give her last to anyone in need. She was loved by all and will be truly missed by everyone who knew her.

Betty is preceded in death by her loving parents, James and Gladys Wilson, seven brothers, James, Robert, Melvin, Frank, Lonzie, Harvey, and Kenneth. Three sisters, Lillian, Ray Dell, and Gladys.Betty leaves to cherish in her memory: Husband Ernie Burdett; two sisters Delois Smith (Paul) and Linda Stafford (Arthur); one uncle Bishop Joe L Noble; one daughter Felicia Wilson; three grandchildren Tanesha Benjamin, Lanesha Benjamin and Javion Taylor; two great grandchildren Layla Stewart and Tamir Benjamin and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends who will miss her tremendously.

